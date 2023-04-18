IPL 2023: MS Dhoni drops Faf du Plessis for zero during RCB vs CSK tie - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings won their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore but not without a scare by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to bring RCB back in the game.

The partnership, however, wasn't without glitches. After Virat Kohli got out on the third ball of RCB's chase, Faf edged a ball in the second over bowled by Tushar Deshpande. The ball travelled to Dhoni's right who leapt to grab it but misjudged and RCB got four lucky runs. Have a look at the video here:

The misjudged catch proved costly enough as Faf, who was at zero at that time, went on to score 62 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. The fielding by CSK was not up to the mark in general but they managed to sneak away with an eight-run win.

After the partnership between Maxwell, who scored a stormy 36-ball 76, and Faf, RCB lost the way a bit despite cameos from Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14) and Imapct Sub Suyash Prabhudesai (19 off 11). For CSK, Tushar Desphande gave away 45 runs in his four overs but took three wickets as well.

Earlier, CSK too had a quiet start with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting out cheaply for a team score of 16 runs. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, however, played defining knocks of 45-ball 83 and 27-ball 52, respectively as CSK managed 226/6 in their 20 overs.

Apart from Conway and Dube, Ajinkya Rahane also smacked 20-ball 37 while Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja played cameos of 14, 19 and 10 runs, respectively, to lift CSK up. For RCB, each bowler took a wicket with Mohammed Siraj being the most economical one, giving away just 30 runs in his four overs.

The two points from win over RCB, took CSK to third place on the points table with six points from five matches.

