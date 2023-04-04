IPL 2023: Updated Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK beat LSG in high-scoring thriller in Chennai

Opting to bowl first, CSK rode on in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) as the duo got the home side off to a flyer courtesy of an impressive 110-run opening stand. After their departures, Shivam Dube (27), Moeen Ali (19), Ambati Rayudu (27*) and MS Dhoni (12 off 3 balls) propelled the Yellow Army to a mammoth 217 for 7 before restricting the Lucknow franchise for 205 for 7. From LSG, Kyle Mayers' 51 and Nicholas Pooran's 18-ball 32 kept their side in the hunt but Moeen's 4 for 26 starred for the hosts in a high-scorer at Chepauk

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain Dhoni said, "Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game. Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. WHat is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off. Only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice."