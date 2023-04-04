IPL 2023: Updated points table after Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk
Story highlights
IPL 2023: Here's a look at the updated points table after Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk to get off the mark in the ongoing edition -
IPL 2023: Here's a look at the updated points table after Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk to get off the mark in the ongoing edition -
On Monday (April 03), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in match 06 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition. After a loss in the season-opener, against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK returned to Chepauk after 1,426 days -- following IPL 2019 -- and marked a memorable comeback at their fortress to beat Lucknow in a high-scoring encounter at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Opting to bowl first, KL Rahul & Co. were off to a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) stitched a whirlwind 110-run opening stand. Cameos from Shivam Dube (16-ball 27), Moeen Ali (13-ball 19), Ambati Rayudu (14-ball 27 not out) and MS Dhoni (3-ball 12) led CSK to a mammoth 217 for 7. Dhoni also completed 5,000 runs in the tournament with his blistering sixes. In reply, LSG were 73 for no loss in five overs before Moeen Ali (4 for 26) and Mitchell Santner (1 for 21) brought the Yellow Army back into the contest.
Kyle Mayers (22-ball 53) led the charge early in the run-chase but Lucknow fell flat after his dismissal despite handy knocks from Nicholas Pooran (18-ball 32) and some lusty blows from Krishnappa Gowtham and Mark Wood. Eventually, Lucknow managfed 205 for 7 to lose by a dozen runs.
Here's a look at the updated points table after CSK beat LSG in IPL 2023
Also Read: IPL 2023: HISTORIC FEAT! MS Dhoni becomes seventh player to enter 5k-run club in mega event - Watch
At the post-match presentation, CSK captain Dhoni said, "Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game. Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. WHat is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off. Only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice."