IPL 2023: Updated points table after Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk

Opting to bowl first, KL Rahul & Co. were off to a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Devon Conway (47) stitched a whirlwind 110-run opening stand. Cameos from Shivam Dube (16-ball 27), Moeen Ali (13-ball 19), Ambati Rayudu (14-ball 27 not out) and MS Dhoni (3-ball 12) led CSK to a mammoth 217 for 7. Dhoni also completed 5,000 runs in the tournament with his blistering sixes. In reply, LSG were 73 for no loss in five overs before Moeen Ali (4 for 26) and Mitchell Santner (1 for 21) brought the Yellow Army back into the contest.

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain Dhoni said, "Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game. Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. WHat is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they'll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I'll be off. Only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice."