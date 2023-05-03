IPL 2023: 'Unacceptable,' Anil Kumble joins debate on Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir feud

Former India captain Anil Kumble has called the latest fued between Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir unacceptable.

Talking about the issue on JioCinema - official digital broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 - the former India head coach said, "A lot of emotion goes in but you don’t want to be displaying those emotions here. This is important, you need to have a conversation. But this is something that’s unacceptable.”

Kumble wasn't pleased with what transpired between the duo and said that one must respect the opposition and the game after it is over.

“No matter what, you have to respect the opposition and the game. Once a game is over, you have to shake hands and tip your hat off, not to the player but to the game because that’s something you need to respect… I don’t know what was spoken, some things may have been personal and you don’t want that on the cricket field. But with Gautam and Virat and the players involved, it wasn’t the nicest thing to see,” added Kumble.

Apart from Kumble, another former India coach, Ravi Shastri also lamented the spat and has offered to mediate between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Shastri, speaking to Star Sports, said, "Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don't want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediate between the two stars), so be it."

The IPL fined both the involved parties 100% of their match fees as they were found in the breach of article 2.21 of the tournament's code of conduct, which covers all type of conduct that brings the game into disrepute, including unruly public behaviour. LSG's Naveen also was fined 50% of his match fees

