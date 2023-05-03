IPL 2023: Former India coach Ravi Shastri offers to mediate between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has offered to mediate between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the two got into a heated argument following RCB's win over LSG in Lucknow.

Shastri, speaking to Star Sports, said, "Whoever does it, the sooner the better, because you don't want this to spill off. Carrying on, the next time they meet again there are words exchanged and one thing leads to another. The sooner the better. If I have to do it (mediate between the two stars), so be it."

The former India coach, however, was confident that the issue will die down in a day or two with both the players realising that the issue could have been handled better.

"I think the penny will drop in a day or two. And they will realise that this could have been handled lot better. Both play for the same state and they have played enough cricket. Gautam is a double World Cup winner, Virat is an icon. Both come from Delhi. I think the best thing would be to sit them both down and put an end to it. Once and for all," said Shastri.

Gambhir, who is the global mentor for Lucknow Super Giants, and Virat Kohli, one of the most iconic Indian cricket stars, are known for their aggressiveness on the field.

The argument between Kohli and Gambhir broke out after the RCB batter exchanged words with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-haq during the match, which stretched into the post-match handshake as well.

LSG's Kyle Mayers was then seen talking with Kohli after the RCB batter and Naveen traded words post-match before Gambhir pulled Mayers away.

As Gambhir and Kohli started walking in different directions, something was said from Kohli's direction of walk and Gambhir turned back to him not pleased. The duo, famous for their hot-headedness, were then seen having a heated chat with hand gestures and stern facial expressions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE