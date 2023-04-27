IPL 2023: 'The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is....' - Harbhajan Singh decodes CSK captain's success

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the top of the points table at the halfway mark of the IPL 2023 edition. The Yellow Army, who finished at the ninth position in IPL 2022, have found their rhythm and have won five out of their seven games. Hence, Harbhajan Singh -- former Indian and CSK off-spinner -- lavished huge praise on Dhoni's leadership and decoded the reason behind his staggering success as captain.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won the IPL championship on four occasions (in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021), ended as the runners-up in five seasons (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019) and have reached the playoffs for a record 11 times. Thus, Bhajji lauded Dhoni as captain and revealed that he backs players to the hilt, which is a reasno for the franchise's success and envious record.

Speaking to Star Sports, ahead of CSK's away game versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday (April 27), Harbhajan said, "The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is that he backs the player at his best and favoured batting position. Dhoni backs the players to the hilt and that is the reason why CSK is a champion team. He doesn't deviate from his game plan frequently or after every match. The players need to have that belief and faith in the management and captain. Only then they perform and MS and CSK team management understands it."

Dhoni's CSK have had injury concerns with the likes of Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, etc. being on the bench. However, Dhoni-led team management have backed their available resources and got performances from the likes of inexperienced Akash Singh, inconsistent campaigners such as Tushar Deshpande and Shivam Dube and veterans Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja (who had a dismal run in 2022) and Moeen Ali.