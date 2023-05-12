IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's impressive ton powers MI to third in standings, beat GT by 27 runs

Propelled by Suryakumar Yadav’s impressive ton, Mumbai Indians (MI) have taken another step towards the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an impressive win against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 12. The – run win saw MI reach 14 points and have two games in hand to make the playoffs while GT continue to stay at the top of the league despite the defeat. A crucial win. 2️⃣ crucial points. 💙



Rashid Khan with an entertaining knock at the Wankhede.#OneFamily #MIvGT #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/RXapqfYrwF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2023 × Rashid delays MI win Chasing 219, defending champions T lost three wickets in the powerplay before Rashid Khan played an impressive knock with the bat. The Afghan skipper scored an unbeaten 79 off 32 deliveries, but could not avoid his team’s defeat. He was well supported by Vijay Shankar (29) and David Miller (41) and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 88 runs for the ninth wicket with fellow Afghan star Noor Ahmad (7).

However, with no big contributions from other players GT were never in the contest and were restricted to 191/8 in their 20 overs and lost the contest by 27 runs. Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for MI while Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla both ended with two wickets each. Surya leads MI’s charge Suryakumar Yadav's blistering maiden IPL century propelled Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Suryakumar scored the highest for Mumbai with a sensational unbeaten 103 off 49 balls while Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod played fine knocks of 31 and 30 respectively. For GT, Rashid Khan bagged four wickets while Mohit Sharma scalped one. Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma slammed boundaries at regular intervals. Rohit looked in rich form as he smoked Mohit Sharma for 14 runs with two cracking fours and one massive six.

On the last over's final ball, Suryakumar brought up his century with a stunning six and took his team's total to 218/5.

MI will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16 while they will conclude their league stage campaign on Sunday, May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium. On the flip side, GT still are top of the league and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday before concluding the league campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

