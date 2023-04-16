IPL 2023: Sehwag calls on head coach Ponting to take 'CREDIT' for DC's woeful run after fifth straight defeat
Notably, Delhi's batting line up has performed very poorly despite their skipper David Warner scoring 228 runs in five matches and being second on the list of most runs scored this season.
Delhi Capitals slumped to their fifth defeat on the trot in IPL 2023 with their latest loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With five losses in five matches this season, DC are the only team with no points.
Speaking on Delhi's woes, former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag blasted their head coach Ricky Ponting, saying that he should be held responsible for the team's losses. The former opener also said that Delhi are currently confused about what they should be doing to change their fortune.
“I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well. This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses someone else is blamed. There is zero role of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and to give the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven't done it at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused what should they do to change their fortune,” said Sehwag in a conversation with Cricbuzz.
Apart from Warner and all-rounder Axar Patel, no Delhi batsman has been able to figure out their batting this season. The most notable name which has failed to perform is opener Prithvi Shaw who has managed just 34 runs in five innings so far.
Shaw's constant failures has not only put extra pressure on Warner to play sheet anchor role, which in turn has affected his strike rate, but raised questions on his place in the playing XI as well.