IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma sits out due to stomach bug as Arjun Tendulkar set to debut for MI against KKR

Rohit Sharma-less Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The stand-in skipper for this game, Suryakumar Yadav, revealed that Rohit is out because of a stomach bug and also informed everyone that Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is picked for the first time in the XI in IPL.

Surya also revealed the playing XI, with Mumbai going ahead with Duan Jansen ahead of Jason Behrendorff, whereas, Rohit is one of the five subs for this game. On the other hand, KKR are playing the same XI that lost to SunRisers Hyderabad the other night at the Eden Gardens.

On Sunday afternoon, the lanky left-arm seamer Arjun will appear for the first in an IPL jersey. In association with Reliance Foundation, Mumbai Indians invited 19,000 young school girls from 36 NGOs across the city to come and watch the match live. Regardless of anything, it's fair to say all eyes will be on Arjun Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium.

In a first of its kind, a regular captain of a franchise is in the super-sub category. As mentioned ahead of the IPL 2023, Rohit is part of a group that will be rested during some matches to manage his workload.

As things stand, Mumbai has won just one game so far and are placed ninth on the points table while KKR is in the fifth spot with two wins in four games.

Here's the playing XIs for both teams -

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy