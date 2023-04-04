IPL 2023: RCB's injury woes continue as Rajat Patidar gets ruled out of season with heel issue

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt another injury blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 after star man Rajat Patidar’s heel injury. Patidar has been ruled out of the entire season of the IPL and will now serve time in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore where he will carry out his rehabilitation.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” read a statement on the RCB’s official Twitter handle.

The injury news comes at the wrong time for the RCB after having Josh Hazlewood and Will Jacks unavailable due to their time out on the treatment table. The RCB franchise is also struggling with the injury of Recce Topley, where he injured his shoulder against the Mumbai Indians. Although Topley has been involved with the squad Patidar has now been ruled out altogether.

The 29-year-old was RCB’s third-highest scorer in the 2022 season despite going unpicked at the start. Patidar came in as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia and made an early impression with some top knocks. Patidar scored the fastest hundred in IPL history in the 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants where he dazzled for the franchise.

In just seven innings in the 2022 edition, only skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scored more runs for the South Indian giants. The recently concluded Ranji Trophy season also saw Patidar make an impression as he helped them win the tournament. Patidar’s impressive run in the domestic season also saw him earn a call-up to the Indian side for the ODI series but did not get the opportunity to make his debut.

RCB will next take the field on Thursday, April 6 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. RCB won their opening contest by eight wickets against Mumbai Indians and will look to maintain their winning momentum against the two-time champions.

