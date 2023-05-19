IPL 2023: 'Perplexed' Zaheer Khan raises questions over Umran Malik's omission from SRH squad

Former India seamer Zaheer Khan is perplexed over Umran Malik's omission from SunRisers Hyderabad squad in the last few games. Malik, 23, was the Emerging Player of the Tournament in IPL 2022, and this season has played just seven games picking five wickets. He, however, didn't feature in the previous few matches.

With SRH already out of IPL 2023, giving Umran a few games would have done good to his confidence. Against RCB in the home tie the other night, Umran was again benched, while Kartik Tyagi was given a go ahead alongside T Natarajan. Following the eight-wicket loss, Zaheer, who is also an expert on Jio Cinema, was left clueless regarding Malik's omission.

Expressing his concern over the same, Zaheer said SRH didn't handle Umran's case well this season.

“I felt Umran Malik has not been handled well by the franchise; (in terms of) the way he should have been handled and the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That’s something which was evident,” Zaheer said, as quoted in Indian Express.

“When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support. And, that guidance is required. Unfortunately that was not seen by SRH. That’s why he’s had a season like this,” Zaheer added.

While with express pace Umran has to offer, he is an outright x-factor, and having achieved little laurels playing in the India jersey, Umran deserved to get an extended run, given it also the World Cup.

Aiden Markram, SRH's captain - at the toss, also didn't know why Umran is not getting the games, raising questions over who is taking the call regarding team selection.

"...(About Umran Malik) Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor.. Lots of pride to play for," Markram said while explaining the team selection at toss.

Frequent injuries to bowlers worries Khan

Besides this, Zaheer also shared his opinion on why Indian bowlers are getting injured so often, including lights of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

“I am equally puzzled on this (bowlers getting injured). Also there are some batters who have had some serious injuries. That is beyond my understanding, and it has to do with a combination for sure,” Zaheer said.

“I believe something needs to be looked at carefully in terms of how they’re approaching the whole season or their training to rest and recovery ratio. It is very difficult to pin-point in one word what’s exactly going wrong,” he added.