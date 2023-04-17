IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen get into ugly verbal spat during KKR vs MI - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indian's young bowler Hrithik Shokeen got into a verbal spat during KKR vs MI on April 16, Sunday.

The incident happened in the ninth over when Shokeen dismissed Rana for a meagre score of five runs to leave KKR three down for 73. Rana wasn't happy with is dismissal and some words were exchanged between him and Shokeen. MI's stand-in skipper Suryaumar Yadav and veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla then came in between to cool things down. Have a look at the video here:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, took the cognizance of the incident and found Rana in breach of Article 2.21 of IPL's Code of Conduct. Rana also admitted to Level 1 Offence and has been fined 25 percent of his match fees.

As for the match, KKR rode on Venkatesh Iyer's maiden IPL ton - 104 off 51 balls - to score 185/6 in 20 overs. It was only the second time a KKR batsman has managed to score an IPL hundred after Brendon McCullum's 158 not out in IPL's inaugural match back in 2008.

The score, nonetheless, proved little before Mumbai's batting line-up which were given a flying start by their swashbuckling opener Ishan Kishan. Along with Impact Sub replacement Rohit Sharma, Kishan, who scored a 21-ball 50, added 65 for the first wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav then came back to form just in time to score 25-ball 43 while Tilak Verma and Tim David played handy knocks of 30 and 24, respectively to help Mumbai register their second win on the trot.

Rana wasn't happy with his bowlers, who have given 200 runs two times in five matches so far, and tore into them at the post-match presentation.

"Definitely, I would like my bowling unit to deliver. One or two matches are fine... but it's happening for five matches in a row now," Said Rana to Ravi Shastri after the match.

KKR currently are at fifth place in the points table with four points from five matches.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE