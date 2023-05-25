IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq breaks silence on 'Kohli' chants, says crowd screaming Virat's name doesn't affect him

Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli got involved in an ugly spat during May 1st encounter between both teams (LSG and RCB) in Lucknow. After what transpired on the field that should have been buried then and there only, things got stretched, and Naveen, off the two, faced the wrath of taking on India star Kohli in a verbal volley.

During IPL 2023 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' followed Naveen throughout the game. While LSG got knocked out for the second time in playoffs since getting inducted into the IPL last year, Naveen's four-wicket haul hampered Mumbai's momentum early on.

Speaking to the media after the match while addressing the ongoing Kohli-chant scene since that incident, the right-arm seamer said he doesn't get affected by any of such chants, and instead it motivates him and pushes him to do well for his team.

"I enjoy it," Naveen said of the chanting. "I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name, or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team."

"I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It's not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something... it doesn't affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take it in your stride. One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name," LSG's seamer added. Naveen's memorable outing against MI On Wednesday, Naveen was LSG's best bowler, accounting for captain Rohit Sharma and MI's batters in form, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav. He also picked up Tilak Varma's wicket and returned with four for 38.

Elaborating on his star-studded performance, Naveen said the conditions supported him, and he knew what kind of deliveries would work here.

"You assess the conditions. You see the conditions, what they offer. I think the pitch was offering a bit of help. It wasn't like we were bowling 3-4 slower ones in an over, but just to keep the batters guessing, you have to vary your pace and vary your line and length. It comes with T20, it's a fast format, and you have to adjust quickly and be a step ahead of the batter," Naveen added.

Following a heavy 81-run loss in Chennai, Lucknow is knocked out of the tournament, while winner of the game MI will now face Gujarat in a quest to face off Chennai in the finals.