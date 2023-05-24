IPL Eliminator: MI book Q2 berth after stunning one-sided win over LSG; to face GT on Friday

Mumbai Indians have moved yet another step closer to the Indian Premier League (IPL) final after they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24 by 81 runs. Mumbai, five-time champions will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Qualifier 2 with a place in the IPL final up for grabs. LSG, on the other hand, have packed their bags yet again in the Eliminator clash, having lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same stage in 2022. Look who's off to 📍Ahmedabad to meet the Gujarat Titans 😉



Congratulations to the 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦 who make it to #Qualifier2 🥳#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9c1QobgnhU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023 × MI reach Qualifier 2 Asked to chase 183 runs, LSG lost wickets on a consistent basis and looked like a shadow of themselves in the Eliminator clash. Kyle Mayers (18) and Prerak Mankad (3) failed to give a good start to the designated home team and were back in the pavilion before the end of the powerplay. However, a titanic collapse followed for LSG as Akash Madhwal ended with figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs to break the back of the opposition.

Interestingly, the lack of communication was the feature of the LSG innings as there were three run outs. Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla were also on the wickets charts as they helped MI get one better of LSG to book a date with GT in Qualifier 2. LSG quickly went from 69/2 to 101 all out and lost eight wickets in the span of 32 runs.

ALSO READ | 'Is that an excuse for 4-0': Mitchell Starc hits back at Stuart Broad's bio-bubble remark on Ashes 2021 What happened in the MI innings? Solid knocks from Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and a fine cameo from Nehal Wadhera in the death overs helped Mumbai Indians (MI) reach 182/8 in their 20 overs of Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at Chennai on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan gave yet another brisk start to MI. The duo smashed LSG skipper Krunal Pandya for 16 runs in the third over, including two fours and a six. LSG put an end to MI's intent-filled start as Naveen-ul-Haq stepped in to dismiss Rohit for 11 off 10 balls, with Ayush Badoni taking the catch at covers.

LSG for the second consecutive season have exited the IPL at the Eliminator stage while MI will look to book their seventh IPL final. They will take on GT at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday with the winner facing CSK on Sunday.

