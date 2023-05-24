IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's CSK achieve unique feat after beating defending champions GT in Qualifier 1

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 23). After finishing the league stage at the second spot, the four-time winners CSK faced defending champions GT in defence of 172-7 as they dismissed Hardik Pandya & Co. for 157 runs in 20 overs. With the win, Chennai entered their tenth IPL final and will now await the winner of Qualifier 2 -- where GT will face the winner of Wednesday's Eliminator -- to lock horns in the summit clash on Sunday evening (May 28) in Ahmedabad.

CSK become the first team to dismiss GT

By defeating GT for the first time, after three straight defeats, CSK also achieved a unique feat. Chennai became the first team to dismiss Gujarat had played 30 games over two seasons but were never dismissed before Dhoni & Co. broke their record. Interestingly, the last wicket also fell on the last ball of the contest with Mohammed Shami being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana with Deepak Chahar taking a brilliant catch.