IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's CSK achieve unique feat after beating defending champions GT in Qualifier 1
Story highlights
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) achieved a rare feat after their famous win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23).
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 23). After finishing the league stage at the second spot, the four-time winners CSK faced defending champions GT in defence of 172-7 as they dismissed Hardik Pandya & Co. for 157 runs in 20 overs. With the win, Chennai entered their tenth IPL final and will now await the winner of Qualifier 2 -- where GT will face the winner of Wednesday's Eliminator -- to lock horns in the summit clash on Sunday evening (May 28) in Ahmedabad.
CSK become the first team to dismiss GT
By defeating GT for the first time, after three straight defeats, CSK also achieved a unique feat. Chennai became the first team to dismiss Gujarat had played 30 games over two seasons but were never dismissed before Dhoni & Co. broke their record. Interestingly, the last wicket also fell on the last ball of the contest with Mohammed Shami being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana with Deepak Chahar taking a brilliant catch.
Talking about the Qualifier 1, GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chennai rode on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 44-ball 60 and cameos from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja to post a challenging 172 for 7. In reply, GT were all-out for 157 with Shubman Gill (42) and Rashid Khan (30) fighting hard amid regular fall of wickets.
At the post-match presentation, winning captain Dhoni said, "IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose."
On his IPL future, Dhoni added, "I don't know - I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I'll always be there for CSK, where it's playing or something outside."
