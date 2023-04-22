IPL 2023: MI's Arjun Tendulkar bowls TOE-CRUSHING yorker to dismiss Punjab's Prabhsimran - WATCH

Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar, who took his maiden wicket recently against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, added another wicket to his name against Punjab Kings off a brilliant yorker.

Bowling his second and the innings seventh over, Tendulkar bowled a pin-point toe-crushing yorker to dangerous looking Prabhsimran Singh who was batting at 26 off 17. The batsman although reviewed the decision but the third umpire also agreed with the on-field call of out and Singh had to depart. Have a look at the video here:

Earlier, Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede stadium. The decision by MI skipper Rohit Sharma was vindicated soon as Cam Green dismissed Matthew Short in third over itself. Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide then added 67 runs for the second wicket in just 4.1 overs before Tendulkar took Prabhsimran out.

MI's veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla then dismissed dangerous Liam Livingstone and Taide in the same over to leave Punjab reeling 4 down for 83 in 9.4 overs. Harpeet Bhatia and skipper Sam Curran then joined the forces and began the repair work for Punjab Kings.

By the time this report was being written, the duo had added 92 runs in just 48 balls, including scoring 56 off 14 balls at one stage. The onslaught from Curran and Bhatia also included one over from Tendulkar where the duo took 31 runs. Cam Green eventually dismissed Bhatia in the 18th over on a team score of 175. Bhatia played a brilliant knock of 41 off 28 and had hit Jofra Archer for a six as well in his innings.

The over from Green where he dismissed Bhatia, however, went for 25 runs including four sixes. The first two were hit by Sam Curran and the last two were hit by Jitesh Sharma who had replaced Bhatia. Sam Curran was eventually dismissed for 55 off 29 balls. Jitesh Sharma then played a lightning cameo of 25 off 7 as Punjab Kings scored 214/8 in 20 overs.

