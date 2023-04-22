ugc_banner

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma bowls last over 2,W,W,W1,W1,0 as GT beat LSG - WATCH

LucknowUpdated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Mohit Sharma after winning it for GT vs LSG. (Source: @gujarat_titans) Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a sensational last over as he defended 11 runs to help his team beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in a thrilling contest.

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a sensational last over as he defended 11 runs to help his team beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in a thrilling contest. LSG, chasing 136, were 80/1 in 10 overs, made a royal mess of what should have been an easy win.

Here's Mohit's over ball-by-ball that turned the game around on its head:

19.1 - 2 runs
Mohit started the last over with Rahul whacking him down the ground in search of a four but could only get two. LSG needed 10 off 5 balls.

19.2 - Wicket
The next ball was on the pads as Rahul flicked it towards square leg and it seemed to be going for a six till Jayant Yadav took a comfortable catch. Rahul scored 68 off 61.

19.3 - Wicket
Marcus Stoinis came in next and hit the ball in the air towards long-on, again for a boundary, but found David Miller. LSG needed 10 off 3.

19.4 - 1 run and wicket
Deepak Hooda came to face the hat-trick ball but Mohit delivered a yorker which Hooda dug out and ran for a double. Ayush Badoni, on the non-strike, could not reach back and departed having scored 8 off 6. LSG needed 9 off 2 balls.

19.5 - 1 run and wicket
Mohit Sharma nails another yorker which Hooda could only dug out towards mid-wicket. The batsmen again ran for a couple but Rashid Khan sent the ball to Saha in time, who found Hooda short and sent him back having scored 2 off 2. LSG needed eight of 1 ball.

19.6 - Dot
Ravi Bishnoi came to bat and Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball outside off which Bishnoi missed completely and GT completed a sensational comeback.

Have a look at the over here:

Mohit Sharma eventually finished with 2/17 in three overs. Apart from him, Noor Ahmed also took 2/18 in his four overs while Rashid Khan took 1/33 in his four overs. 

