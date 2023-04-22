IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma bowls last over 2,W,W,W1,W1,0 as GT beat LSG - WATCH
Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a sensational last over as he defended 11 runs to help his team beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in a thrilling contest.
Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a sensational last over as he defended 11 runs to help his team beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in a thrilling contest. LSG, chasing 136, were 80/1 in 10 overs, made a royal mess of what should have been an easy win.
Here's Mohit's over ball-by-ball that turned the game around on its head:
19.1 - 2 runs
Mohit started the last over with Rahul whacking him down the ground in search of a four but could only get two. LSG needed 10 off 5 balls.
19.2 - Wicket
The next ball was on the pads as Rahul flicked it towards square leg and it seemed to be going for a six till Jayant Yadav took a comfortable catch. Rahul scored 68 off 61.
19.3 - Wicket
Marcus Stoinis came in next and hit the ball in the air towards long-on, again for a boundary, but found David Miller. LSG needed 10 off 3.
19.4 - 1 run and wicket
Deepak Hooda came to face the hat-trick ball but Mohit delivered a yorker which Hooda dug out and ran for a double. Ayush Badoni, on the non-strike, could not reach back and departed having scored 8 off 6. LSG needed 9 off 2 balls.
19.5 - 1 run and wicket
Mohit Sharma nails another yorker which Hooda could only dug out towards mid-wicket. The batsmen again ran for a couple but Rashid Khan sent the ball to Saha in time, who found Hooda short and sent him back having scored 2 off 2. LSG needed eight of 1 ball.
19.6 - Dot
Ravi Bishnoi came to bat and Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball outside off which Bishnoi missed completely and GT completed a sensational comeback.
Have a look at the over here:
What a last over 😂😂#mohitsharma u nail it 🎉🎉#KLRahul#GTvsLSG #IPL2O23 #IPLOnStar pic.twitter.com/H5zuxLbHjm— Gopi (@gopi_2122) April 22, 2023
Mohit Sharma eventually finished with 2/17 in three overs. Apart from him, Noor Ahmed also took 2/18 in his four overs while Rashid Khan took 1/33 in his four overs.
