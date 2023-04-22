IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to reach THIS milestone, beats Virat Kohli to it

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul created history during the match against Gujarat Titans as he became the fastest Indian to score 7,000 T20 runs. Rahul went past former India skipper Virat Kohli to reach the milestone and to be the third fastest overall in the world to touch the 7K mark.

Rahul reached the record by hitting GT's Mohammed Shami for three back-to-back boundaries as he got to the milestone in his 197th inning, while Virat had done so in 212 innings. Rahul is third on the list behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who leads the list, having reached the 7K mark in 187 innings. The second name on the list is Chris Gayle who reached the milestone in 192 innings.

Rahul's IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants also acknowledged its skipper's achievement and posted a congratulatory tweet for the same. Have a look at the tweet here:

Coming the match vs GT, LSG were in full control after the 1st innings as they restricted Gujarat Titans for just 135/6 in their 20 overs.

GT had won the toss and elected to bat first but had a horrible start with star opener Shubman Gill, as predicted correctly by presenter Akash Chopra, got out cheaply - on a duck to be precise. Saha and Pandya then added 68 runs for the second wicket but after the quick wickets of Saha and Manohar, GT couldn't get going.

The Titans lost the steam after these two quick wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, played a brilliant innings of 66 off 50 while Saha scored 47 off 37 but apart from those two, no other batsman could get going.

Pandya stayed on one end but kept losing partners at the other end in Vijay Shankar (10 off 12) and David Miller (6 off 12). For LSG, Krunal Pandya took 2/16 in his four overs while Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in three overs he bowled. Apart from them, Naveen and Mishra also chipped in with a wicket each.

