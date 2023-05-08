IPL 2023: LSG dealt another blow as Mark Wood leaves camp for THIS reason with playoff race intensified

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt another blow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after star man Mark Wood had to exit early. Wood, an English international has been in sensational form for the LSG outfit having scalped a five-fer earlier in the season, but will now return to England. It is reported that Wood’s partner will give birth to their daughter in the coming days and the star pacer will therefore rush back to his native home. We're so happy for you, Woody. You'll be missed! 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/4KKd2BVmtX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 7, 2023 × A video released on the LSG Twitter account on Sunday saw players from the team wave a final goodbye to Wood before he departed to England.

"For the birth of my daughter. So, sadly, but for a good reason to go home. Hopefully, I might be able to come back and hopefully, you will be able to see me again. I am sorry that unfortunately I have not played more and in the four games that I have managed to play, I have managed to get a few wickets and hopefully, I can charge in again," the England speedster said.

"It's a great team togetherness here. I really love the team, the backroom staff are fantastic and it has been great to see the lads do well over different parts of the tournament," Mark Wood said in the video.

LSG have endured a tough couple of weeks having lost the services of skipper KL Rahul who injured his hamstring while playing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while Jaydev Unadkat also had a shoulder issue. With Wood’s departure, the situation only gets tougher for the franchise while they sit third in the league with 11 points.

"One last push and get into those playoffs and make it to the finals. That's the goal and as a group, we understand that. It is tough in sports, you win some and you lose some but the lads are training hard. There are some fantastic characters in the group and they really try everything for your team. So keep believing and back them up, and I am sure they'll come good," Wood concluded.

LSG will next take the field on Saturday, May 13 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A win for LSG will see them cement their place in the top four while a defeat could be a spanner in the work with only three matches remaining of the league phase of the season.

