Luka Modric to extend Real Madrid stay, set to sign new deal until 2024

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is set to stay at the club after reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract extension on his current deal. Modric, signed in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, will have completed 12 years at the Spanish giants when his contract expires in 2024. Currently, his contract was set for renewal, with Modric expected to either extend or hang his boots as he desired to end his playing career at the helm of the 14-time European Champions.

The deal, yet to be made public, was on the table for several weeks, with Modric keen on the stay at the club. While there were other offers, the 2018 Ballon d’Or was determined to stay with Carlo Ancelotti’s side who bagged yet another title on Saturday evening. The Spanish giants won their 20th Copa del Rey title that saw them end a nine-year drought for domestic cup success.

The new deal will see Modric complete 12 years at the Spanish giants where he has been part of a trophy-laden success story. In 11 seasons so far, he has won the Copa del Rey twice, and La Liga thrice, while he has won the Champions League on five occasions. His other accolades include the prestigious Ballon d’Or he won in 2018 for his excellent show for Real and the Croatian national side, having led them to the final of the World Cup.

Rodrygo Goes fired Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory with a clinical double in a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in Seville on Saturday, with Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Junior playing a part in both goals.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid earned their 20th Spanish Cup at La Cartuja in their 40th final, ending a nine-year wait to lift the trophy again.

Osasuna, who have never won a major trophy, fought well but ultimately fell short against the reigning Spanish and European champions, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals.

Madrid have now won all six of the trophies available to them during Ancelotti's second reign at the club after the Italian returned in 2021.

