IPL 2023: KL Rahul guides LSG to the top in one-sided contest, Krunal Pandya bags 3 wickets; SRH stay rooted

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are back to the winning ways after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 7 by five wickets and 24 balls to spare in a one-sided contest. The win also saw LSG go top of the table on net run rate while SRH stay rooted in the early days of the season. Skipper KL Rahul (35) looked in great touch with the bat while Krunal Pandya scalped three wickets. LSG lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings, but are now back to winning ways having also beaten Delhi Capitals in their first match.

KL Rahul leads the charge

Tasked to chase a low total of 122, LSG skipper KL Rahul to thank as he anchored the innings with his 35-run knock. He was unlucky to have not finished the chase and was dismissed by Adil Rashid when the team needed just eight runs to win. Kyle Meyers gave him a decent hand as he scored 13. However, the man of the moment, Krunal Pandya made the difference as he scored 34 runs to along with three wickets.

Marcus Stoinis (10) and Nicholas Pooran (11) then completed the formalities to take the side home and register their second win of the season. Rashid bagged two while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik scalped one wicket each.

Krunal and Co dominate with ball

Spinners played a vital role for Lucknow Super Giants as Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets and Amit Mishra picked up two to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in 20 overs.

Opting to bat first Sunrisers Hyderabad did not get the best of the starts as Krunal Pandya dismissed opener Mayank Agarwal for 8. Anmolpreet Singh along with Rahul Tripathi took SRH's total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.4 overs.

In the very next ball, Krunal struck again dismissing Anmolpreet for 31 from 26 balls as SRH lost their second wicket.

The left-arm spinner did not stop there dismissing the SRH captain for a golden duck and picking up his third wicket to leave his team tottering at 50/3 in 8 overs.

To add more to Hyderabad's woes Umran Malik too got run out in the last over of the match as they lost their eighth wicket for 109. Abdul Samad's 21-run knock from 10 balls took Hyderabad to 121/8 in 20 overs.

LSG will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The clash will be the rematch of the Eliminator contest from IPL 2022. On the flip side, SRH will take on unbeaten Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

