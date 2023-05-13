IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma castles Liam Livingstone in DC vs PBKS | WATCH
Playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) Ishant Sharma was seen in top form after he got the better of Liam Livingstone in his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday, May 13.
Veteran star Ishant Sharma was seen in top form in his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match after he castled Liam Livingstone while playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 13. Ishant who was bought for Rs 50 lakhs in the auction has proved to be a useful asset to the Delhi Capitals squad and showed his worth while he got the better of Livingstone.
TIMBER!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023
Ishant Sharma at his very best 🔥🔥@ImIshant continues to shine on his special occasion 💪🏻#TATAIPL | #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/CaKCkuvsJU
Ishant on fire
On the first ball of the fifth over Ishant bowled a full-length delivery where Livingstone tried to get the better of Ishant and completely missed out and was dismissed for four. The star player under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly has excelled despite his team having a poor season in the IPL.
So far in the IPL, Ishant has scalped eight wickets in seven matches and has provided a good backup option for the side. DC have been plagued with a number of injuries this season while Ishant has been the silver lining on the dark cloud.
What happened in the PBKS innings?
The one-man show from Prabhsimran, who clinched his maiden IPL century, helped Punjab Kings to post 167/7 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Tight bowling from DC bowlers, especially at the start of the innings, restricted PBKS to a feasible target to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each. Put to bat, PBKS did not get the ideal start as they lost wickets in the early stage of the innings.
Prabhsimran's outstanding innings ended in the penultimate over when Mukesh Kumar got him at the leg stump.
In the last over, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Shahrukh Khan, PBKS posted 167/7 in 20 overs.
