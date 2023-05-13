IPL 2023: Ishant Sharma castles Liam Livingstone in DC vs PBKS | WATCH

Veteran star Ishant Sharma was seen in top form in his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match after he castled Liam Livingstone while playing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 13. Ishant who was bought for Rs 50 lakhs in the auction has proved to be a useful asset to the Delhi Capitals squad and showed his worth while he got the better of Livingstone.

Ishant on fire

On the first ball of the fifth over Ishant bowled a full-length delivery where Livingstone tried to get the better of Ishant and completely missed out and was dismissed for four. The star player under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly has excelled despite his team having a poor season in the IPL.