IPL 2023: Is retirement on cards for MS Dhoni? CSK skipper responds to million-dollar question - Watch

MS Dhoni remains a huge name in world cricket. Despite retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, the wicketkeeper-batter remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is leading the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongonig 2023 edition in India. After five games, the Yellow Army have won and lost two each and will be gearing up for their face-off versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday evening (April 17), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

While Dhoni remains focused to leading CSK to their fifth title, the question on his IPL future remains on everyone's mind. It is widely speculated that IPL 2023 will be the final season for the celebrated cricketer. During a promotional event recently, Dhoni was asked by a fan about his retirement plans from the cash-rich league. To this, the 41-year-old gave a witty response. He said, "There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the crowd cheered for the CSK captain's answer."

So far, Dhoni has been in superb form in IPL 2023. He has faced only 27 deliveries and scored 58 runs at a whopping strike rate of 214.81 along with six sixes from three outings. He will be eager to bring his side back to winning ways when they take on Faf du Plessis-led RCB on Monday evening. In their last clash, at home, CSK lost by three runs to last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) and currently occupy the sixth position in the points table.