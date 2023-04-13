IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans get back to winning ways, beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in tense chase

After a shocking loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), courtesy of Rinku Singh's unbelievable finish, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) got back to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in an intense run-chase of 154 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday evening (April 13). With this win, GT now have six points from four games and occupy the third spot in the points table.

Opting to bowl first, GT removed Yash Dayal from the playing XI -- who conceded 29 off the last over versus KKR -- as Mohit Sharma, India's 2015 ODI World Cup member, got the nod in the playing XI. Mohammed Shami struck early as he removed Prabhsimran Singh for duck (second on the trot). In-form skipper Shikhar Dhawan also departed for eight as PBKS was on the back foot in the powerplay overs.

While Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20 off 26) and Matthew Short (36 off 24) added runs for the side, the duo couldn't make the most of their starts as GT bowlers remained disciplined and didn't allow Punjab to dictate terms.

Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, and Shahrukh Khan (9-ball 22)'s contributions took Punjab to a moderate 153 for 8 as GT were excellent on the field and in their usage of the DRS. Mohit returned with 2 for 18 on debut for his new franchise whereas other bowlers chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, GT started off with a bang courtesy of Wriddhiman Saha. He has been in attacking mode in the powerplays and played his part with a promising 19-ball 30 before Shubman Gill took the onus upon himself. Scoring his second fifty of the season, Gill held one end and kept the scoreboard moving without dropping much sweat.

Gill lost Sai Sudharshan and captain Hardik and eventually succumbed to pressure as the chase reached the final over. He was dismissed for 67 (49) but GT's trusted finishers Rahul Tewatia (5* off 2) and David Miller, unbeaten on 17 (18), negated Sam Curran's death-bowling threat to register a six-wicket win and a ball to spare.