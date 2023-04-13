IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya reflects on GT's loss to KKR, says it was 'a one-in-a-million defeat'

On Thursday (April 13), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosted the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in what is match 18 of IPL 2023. After a loss versus the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at home, GT are eager to get back to winning ways and move ahead in the points table. At the coin toss, Hardik Pandya returned to the playing XI after missing his side's previous tie (for being unwell), and reflected on their unbelievable defeat after Rinku Singh's heroics propelled KKR to a three-wicket triumph.

In match 13, GT hosted KKR at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Riding on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, the hosts posted 204 for 2. In reply, KKR was well-placed, at 128 for 2, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer's 83 (40) and skipper Nitish Rana's 45 (29) before stand-in captain Rashid Khan's hat-trick turned the game in GT's favour. Needing 29 off the last over, left-hander Rinku slammed five sixes on the trot (off Yash Dayal) to take his side past the finish line in a memorable run-chase.

Thus, Hardik reflected on his side's shocking defeat on Thursday evening. After electing to bowl first versus Punjab, he said, "Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are a kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches."