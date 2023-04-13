IPL 2023: CSK fans, look away! MS Dhoni walks in pain after Chennai's RR loss - Watch

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their home game to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 17 of the IPL 2023 edition on Wednesday (April 12) in Chennai. Asking Sanju Samson-led RR to bat first, Chennai restricted the one-time winners to 175 for 8 after Jos Buttler's 52 and contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, and Shimron Hetymer.

In reply, CSK was restricted to 172 for 6 despite a late flourish from MS Dhoni (32 not out off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja's 15-ball 25*. Needing 54 off 18 balls, after a flurry of wickets fell in the middle overs, Chennai took the game deep courtesy of Dhoni and Jadeja's big hits but couldn't take their side past the finish line as they fell short by three runs. After the match, Matthew Hayden -- former Australia and CSK opener -- raised fitness concerns for Dhoni as he observed him to be having some issues in running between wickets.

In a video shared by CSK's official Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen struggling to walk properly as he entered the dressing room. Here's the clip:

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that Dhoni isn't fit at the moment. "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional," Fleming told reporters.