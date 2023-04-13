IPL 2023: 'You're never safe with MS Dhoni'- Sanju Samson reacts after RR's close win over CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three runs in match 17 of the IPL 2023 edition on Wednesday evening (April 12), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This was the one-time winners' first win versus CSK at the venue since IPL 2008. The match went down to the wire before Sandeep Sharma's two successive toe-crushing yorkers sealed the deal for Sanju Samson & Co. as they went on top of the points table.

Being asked to bat first, Sanju Samson & Co. rode on Jos Buttler's 52 (36), Devdutt Padikkal's 38 (26), R Ashwin's 30 (22) and Shimron Hetymer's 18-ball 30 as they posted a competitive 175 for 8. In reply, CSK were restricted for 172 for 6 to lose by a whisker on the final ball of the contest. At one stage, they were well-placed at 78 for 1 in 9.2 overs before Ajinkya Rahane-Devon Conway (50)'s second-wicket partnership was broken that led to RR's comeback.

RR's spin trio -- Ashwin (2 for 25), Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 27) and Adam Zampa (1 for 43) dented the CSK run-chase, especially in the middle overs as CSK required a mountain to climb; needing 54 off the last 18 balls. Nonetheless, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni (32* off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (25* off 15) stitched an unbroken 69-run seventh-wicket stand to almost take their side home. From the 18th over, the duo accelerated and brought down the equation to 21 off six balls. Dhoni's two sixes on the trot, off Sandeep, reduced to the equation to five off the last ball before the pacer had the last laugh with his perfect toe-crushing yorkers.

'Nothing works against MS Dhoni'

After the game, RR skipper Samson told at the post-match presentation, "You have to give credit to the boys. The bowlers kept their cool at the end and bowled really well, we also held on to our catches. I don't have good memories at Chepauk, never won here, and wanted to win today." He then hailed Thala Dhoni and added, "Last two overs were tensed, I tried to push it deep but you are never safe with that guy (Dhoni). You have to have respect for that guy and what he can do. Nothing works against him."