IPL 2023: GT skipper Hardik Pandya praises MS Dhoni's SMART bowling changes after loss vs CSK

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Panyda said that his team made basic errors despite being spot on with the ball and that's reason they lost the first qualifier against Chennai Super Kings.

After electing to field first, GT restricted CSK to a modest 172 on a dry Chepauk pitch but kept losing wickets at regular interval and eventually lost the game by 15 runs.

"I think we were quite spot on [with the ball], but we made basic errors. And I think that cost us the game. After the first innings, the kind of wicket and at the same point of time the kind of bowlers we had, I felt we exactly went 15 runs above the score where we should have stopped them," said Pandya after the loss. Bowled a couple of soft balls Pandya, while praising his bowlers, said that GT bowled a couple of soft balls in between and also that dew which GT were hoping for never came in.

"A lot of things we did right. I think it's just that we bowled a couple of soft balls in between. We were executing quite some plans and all of a sudden in between we gave some runs ... where we must have given soft balls," said Pandya.

"No, no, I don't think so," Hardik said when asked if he regretted his decision at the toss. "You know regrets are not good in life. We expected dew might come. It did not come but still I think we gave 15 runs extra and as a batting unit we lost wickets and we were always chasing the game.

"So overall I think in both departments we did not do the right things and I mean that's the reason I'm talking to you [as the losing captain] right now," he added. Pandya praises Dhoni's smart decisions The GT skipper was also full of praise about bowling decision taken by CSK skipper MS Dhoni which made the target felt like 10 runs extra than the actual one.