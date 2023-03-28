IPL 2023: Former Australia skipper Steve Smith back in spotlight, set to feature in THIS role

Former Australia skipper and Rajasthan Royals star Steve Smith is set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16, despite going unsold in the auctions. The star Aussie all-rounder will be seen in the commentary box for the upcoming season after it was confirmed by the broadcasters. Smith was last seen in the IPL in 2021 when Delhi Capitals signed him for Rs 2.20 crore and will now handle the microphone rather than the bat.

"Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports' already impressive roster of panelists," the broadcaster said in a statement.

Smith, 33, announced his return to the tournament on Twitter on Monday, saying in a teaser video: "Namaste, India. I've got some exciting news for you: I'm joining IPL 2023.”

The Aussie star first came into the spotlight in 2012, when he was snapped by the Pune Warriors India and would then play for the Rising Pune Supergiants. With the latter, Smith reached the final of the IPL in 2017 before failing to take his team over the line in the final over of the season finale. Smith then signed for Rajasthan Royals and led the side before being released ahead of the 2021 season.

The former Australia captain was recently seen leading the ODI side as regular skipper Pat Cummins was absent due to the death of his ill mother. Smith’s Aussie side came from behind to win 2-1 while condemning India to their first home ODI series defeat in four years.

Till now he has played 103 matches in his IPL career. He has scored 2485 runs, with an average of 34.51. He has also slammed one century and 11 half-centuries, with his highest IPL score being 101 runs.

The IPL 2023 season will start on Friday, March 31 when defending champions Gujarat Titans take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.

