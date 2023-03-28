Not Sachin Tendulkar! Abdul Razzaq names Master Blaster's ICONIC teammate as 'most dangerous player'

Abdul Razzaq is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders for Pakistan. The yesteryear star represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is in his international career, which spanned from 1996 to 2013. During his stellar career, where he scored 1,946, 5,080 and 393 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively and claimed a total of 389 wickets. He played alongside several legends of the game such as Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, etc.

Razzaq had a great run versus Tendulkar, dismissing him on as many as six occasions in ODIs. Even the batting legend Tendulkar has also hailed Razzaq as one of the toughest bowlers he faced during his 24-year-long legendary career. Recently, Razzaq opened up on the 'most dangerous player' for Pakistan during their face-offs versus India in his playing days and it is not Master Blaster Tendulkar.

According to Razzaq, Pakistan used to plot against legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who the former Pakistan all-rounder regarded as the jackpot wicket during Indo-Pak encounters. "Virender Sehwag was the most dangerous player. After that Sachin Tendulkar. Pakistan used to plan against Sehwag and Tendulkar. Our plan used to be like - if we get these two wickets - Sehwag and Tendulkar - we will win the match. In bowling, our batsmen used to plan against Zaheer Khan. Irfan Pathan was there too for some time. Harbhajan Singh was there. These were the big names who played big matches and performed for their country," Razzaq told the Times of India.

“In the middle order, Yuvraj Singh was the one. Sehwag, Tendulkar, Yuvraj were the big big names. When we dismissed them, we used to say yes, we have taken big wickets today. These were the players Pakistan seriously planned against. The plan involved how and what to bowl, certain areas to bowl to them in, field setting, and trying different bowlers and deliveries against these batsmen. Similarly, our batsmen planned against bowlers like Zaheer, Harbhajan, and Irfan,” Razzaq added.