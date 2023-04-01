IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals pay tribute to injured skipper Rishabh Pant, unveil special jersey in team dugout

Delhi Capitals paid a special tribute to injured skipper Rishabh Pant after the star player’s injury forced him to sit out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16. Pant suffered multiple injuries to his head, back, and feet after miraculously surviving the horrific car accident on December 30 in Uttarakhand. With Pant not available for the IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals unveiled a special jersey of him when they took on Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

Delhi’s special tribute to Pant

Injured in December, the severity of Pant‘s injuries have seen him miss out on both international and IPL cricket in 2023, but he still remains a fan favourite for the franchise.

“Always in our dugout. Always in our team,” read a message on Delhi Capitals’ Twitter handle as they unveiled a kit with No.17 at the back.

Pant recently shared pictures of his recovery and is doing well to return the field for India. While the World Test Championship (WTC) final comes too early for him, the ODI World Cup later in the year in India could see him feature in the team. Meanwhile, David Warner has taken charge of the franchise and has been given the responsibility to help the team win their first IPL title.

Kyle Meyers runs the show

Kyle Mayers' blistering knock of 73 from 38 balls helped Lucknow Super Giants set up a massive target of 194 against Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Putting Lucknow Super Giants to bat after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals got the wicket of skipper KL Rahul for 8 as he was dismissed by left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. LSG lost their first wicket at the score of 19 in the fourth over. Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda then struck a partnership for Lucknow and the duo took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

Krishnappa Gowtham walked out to bat as an 'Impact Player' for Lucknow Super Giants substituting Badoni and went on to hit six in the last ball of the innings to take the team's total to 193/6 in 20 overs.

