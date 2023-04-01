IPL 2023: Blow to Gujarat Titans as Kane Williamson ruled out for whole season due to knee injury - Reports

Gujarat Titans (GT) latest recruit Kane Williamson is ruled out for the whole season due to the knee injury he suffered during the opening match of IPL 2023 on Friday. The former SRH captain found a new home in GT, and how destiny had it, he horrifically injured his knee while attempting to take a catch near the boundary line against Chennai Super Kings. As first reported by Sports Tak, Kane is ruled out of the tournament, leaving Gujarat to start looking out for his replacement.

Big blow to Gujarat Titans as Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to the knee injury #Breaking @sports_tak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 1, 2023

It was during the 13th over into the first innings when this incident happened. Placed at deep mid-wicket area, Kane tried stopping the ball from going over the ropes. And while he partially succeeded in his attempt, he couldn’t save his knee from getting seriously injured as he landed awkwardly on it. For the team, he managed to save two runs, as instead of going for a six, the ball dropped on the ground before hitting the boundary ropes for a four.

The instance, however, sent shivers down the spine of Gujarat dug-out as it looked bad. Fearing the worst, Kane was taken off the field and got replaced by B Sai Sudharsan under the new impact player rule.

Meanwhile, Gujarat drew first blood in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai by beating them by five wickets. With the win, they took a 3-0 lead over CSK in their Head-to-head records so far.

Bowling first after winning the toss, GT picked Conway early but suffered the beating at the hands of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a stunning 92. Some late blows from Shivam Dube and captain MS Dhoni propelled them to score 178 for seven in 20 overs.