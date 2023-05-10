IPL 2023: DC's Lalit Yadav takes SENSATIONAL one-handed catch to dismiss CSK's Ajinkya Rahane - WATCH

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav took a screamer to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk.

Bowling the 12th over of the innings, Lalit bowled a fuller ball, to which Rahane stepped out premeditatedly and hit down the ground towards the non-striker Shivam Dube.

Lalit, however, dived to his right and pull off a sensational one-handed catch just inches off the ground to dismiss Rahane. Have a look at the video here: THAT. WAS. STUNNING! 👌 👌



Relive that sensational catch from @LalitYadav03 👍 👍



Rahane, who is in sublime form this IPL season, could score only 21 off 20 before getting out. Notably, Rahane had earlier scored a half-century in the season off just 19 balls but looked out of touch this evening. Rahane, however, has scored 255 runs in nine matches this season with a healthy average of 42.50 and a stunning strike rate of 180.85.

The batter has also hit two fifties with the highest score of 71 not out. Rahane, who is best known for his red-ball exploits for India, has also hit 21 fours and 12 sixes this season.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked like a typical Chennai pitch. CSK, however, got off to a decent start as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 32 runs for the first wicket in four overs before DC spinner Axar Patel struck with his first ball of the match. Patel trapped Conway LBW on 10 off 13.

Gaikwad also departed on the first ball after the powerplay on 24 off 18 as Axar got him caught on long-off. Moeen Ali came in next with CSK two down for 49 but was done by Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin, having scored just seven off 10 balls. Ajinkya was the fourth wicket to fall as DC spinners choked the flow of runs and left CSK reeling four down on 77 runs in 11.1 overs.

