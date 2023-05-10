IPL 2023: 'That really hurt...:' KKR skipper Nitish Rana on being criticised for short-ball technique

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and this year is no different with Rana being the second highest run-scorer of his team behind Rinku Singh.

In the past, however, Rana has had problems against the short-ball but he seemed to have worked upon it as the batsman looks much more comfortable this season. Rana, in an interaction with former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Star Sports, revealed that he has worked on the same and hence the result.

“I've worked on facing the short ball, and it is showing in my batting now. Because many were criticising my technique against short ball,” Rana said.

The KKR skipper also revealed that many big cricketers had called him about his technique on the short-ball and it didn't feel good to him.

“I've worked on my fitness and short-ball technique this year. Many, many big people, who I won't name, have said things about that (short-ball technique); some even phone-called me directly, and that really hurt me. So, I've worked on my batting, dedicated my all to the game. I'm in a better shape as well, and batting well as well,” he revealed.

Nonetheless, all seems to be going good this season for him as far as runs and short ball are concerned. Notably, Rana has scored 326 runs in 11 matches this season till now at an impressive strike rate of 146.85. His average has also been a decent 29.64 with a highest score of 75.

Talking about KKR, they currently are at sixth place on the points table with 10 points in 11 matches. They have won five and lost six games so far and are still in hunt to make it to the playoffs. There are four teams out of 10 which have 10 points 11 games at the current stage and KKR is second among the, just behind Rajasthan Royals and ahead of RCB & Punjab Kings.

