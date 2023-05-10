IPL 2023: Suresh Raina predicts great future for young Punjab Kings STAR

Former India batsman Suresh Raina thinks that Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma could be a great middle-order player. Raina, who played for Chennai Super Kings during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said that he's sure that selectors will look at Jitesh Sharma again.

Notably, Jitesh had been selected for Team India in limited-overs cricket but didn't get a chance to make his debut.

Answering a question by media outlet Hindustan Times during a press interaction session, Raina opined, "He's playing brilliantly in the middle-order so far. He's played some important cameos. He's an aggressive player, he had already been a part of the Indian team but yes, he can be a great middle-order player. His wicketkeeping skills are good. He's really impressed everyone with the way he's batting. I'm sure the selectors would look at him again. His hitting abilities are really good, and you will see him a lot more in the future.”

Jitesh was with Mumbai Indians before but didn't get a chance to play in their star-studded line-up. Punjab Kings then nabbed the talented youngster on the back of a strong domestic season and he has been sublime ever since he made his debut for them in 2022.

In the 2022 season, Jitesh played 12 matches and scored 234 runs at an average of 29.25 with a whooping strike rate of 163.64. This season, Jitesh has already scored 260 runs in 11 matches so far at an average of 26 and a sky-high strike rate of 160.49.

A lot of former cricketers have been impressed with Jitesh's ability to hit big shots from ball one and that too under pressure situations. Jitesh, along with other uncapped players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Badoni and Nehal Wadhera, has become one of the mainstays of his IPL team on the back of consistently strong performances.

