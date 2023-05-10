IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar terms Suryakumar Yadav's innings vs RCB as 'Gully Cricket'

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 83 runs off just 35 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Mumbai chased down a 200-run target.

Surya came into bat at number three and took the game away from Bangalore in just about 10 overs. The batsman hit seven fours and six sixes in his innings and by the time he departed, Mumbai needed just right runs in 4.2 overs. Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar was mighty impressed with his ability to find gaps and praised him for that.

"SKY was toying with the bowlers. He gives you a feeling of gully cricket when he's batting like that. He's just gotten better with practice and hard work. His bottom hand is so powerful that he uses it to perfection. Against RCB, he started with hitting towards long-on and long-off and later agricultural shots all around the park," said Gavaskar on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Nehal Wadhera was on the crease with Surya most of the time and the duo added 140 runs in just 64 balls to shut the doors on RCB. Wadhera remained not out on 52 off 34 and Gavaskar appreciated the young lad for his composure.

"When you are batting with SKY your confidence is boosted, but the best thing about Nehal Wadhera's innings was that he wasn't looking to play shots like SKY. The best thing about him is that his balance was superb," he said.

Speaking on his innings after the match, Surya said, "They came up with a plan here. They knew they had to bowl slow, make me hit towards the bigger boundary and not give me pace."

The batsman, however, credited his knock to the practice sessions and said that he knows the game and where his runs are. "Your practice has to be the same as to what you want to do in the matches. I do proper practice. We have open net sessions and I keep the fielders on and come out of my comfort zone ... I know my game, I know where my runs are and I don't do anything different," said Yadav.

With the win, Mumbai now sit pretty at number three with 12 points in 11 games while RCB are in seventh place with 10 points in 11 matches.

