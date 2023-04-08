IPL 2023: CSK-MI clashes create an environment similar to that of India-Pakistan, says Harbhajan Singh

Not many players have played for both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and for India against Pakistan in international cricket. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is one of them, and ahead of the IPL 2023 marquee clash at the Wankhede Stadium tonight between MI and CSK, Bhajji, as fans used to call him, made a huge claim.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, a former IPL winner with both Mumbai and Chennai, Harbhajan said this game, in particular, creates an environment similar to that of India vs Pakistan. Given the hype, the craze, and everything else around this, it is one of the most watched franchise-based cricket matches. Harbhajan also added that for a player to become huge, he has to perform in these high-octane games.

"When both these great teams compete against each other, then they create an environment similar to the one of India-Pakistan. I have been part of many of their matches. If you want to become a great player, then you have to perform in these kinds of matches,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by India Today.

Talking about Mumbai’s batting order, Harbhajan said Rohit must open with under-fire Suryakumar Yadav coming in at three instead of his regular fourth position. This change will give the hosts more cushion to play two hard-hitting Australians, Cameron Green and Tim David, down the order and smash big hits.

Bringing some predictions on the table, Harbhajan said given the match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will remain the favourites to win, and it's going to take some doing from the CSK side to beat them.

"In big matches, a big player should perform. So, I believe Rohit Sharma will score, and Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No.3. If Green plays with Tim David lower in the batting order, then both can be destructive. The match is at the Wankhede Stadium, and beating Mumbai Indians at this venue is very difficult. Both teams have a great batting order,” former IPL winner both sides, Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan further said any team winning the toss would like to chase as the dimensions of this venue are smaller, and the wicket remains bouncy too, providing the balance between bat and ball.