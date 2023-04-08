IPL 2023: CSK's STAR player doubtful for marquee clash against MI - Report

Mumbai Indian will take on Chennai Super Kings in one of the most riveting rivalries of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 8, 2023. This will also be the 1000th match to be played in the IPL.

While MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to continue their winning streak after beating LSG by 12 runs in the last match, Rohit Sharma-led MI will be keen to open their account after losing their opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chennai, who lost their first match against defending champion Gujarat Titans, however, might have to do without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes. The English Test captain, according to a report by the media outlet, The Indian Express, has been advised to rest for 10 days after experiencing pain in his heel following a practice session ahead of MI clash.

Stokes, who was bought for a whooping sum of INR 16.25 crore in the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023, did play in the previous two matches for Chennai but failed to make an impact with either bat or ball.

In season's first match against GT, Stokes played as pure batter and scored seven off six in CSK's loss by five wickets. In the second match against LSG, Stokes scored a paltry eight off eight in the 400+ run-fest and went for 18 in his solitary over. CSK although, won the match by 12 runs after scoring 217/5 in their 20 overs.

Even before the season started, there were some doubts whether Stokes will be able to bowl or not and CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had said that the Englishman will be used as pure batter initially.

The MI-CSK match is one of the most anticipated contests in the IPL and with Stokes unsure for the marquee clash despite not firing in the last two matches, MI surely have an upper hand as they seek their first win of the season.

