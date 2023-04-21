IPL 2023: 'Could be rumour mongering, but...' - Shane Watson opines on Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly saga

In match 20 of the IPL 2023 edition, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 15. In defence of 174 for 6, the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB beat Delhi by 23 runs but the game made maximum noise when Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and BCCI chief who is serving as DC's Director of Cricket, didn't shake hands after the match.

During the customary handshake, Kohli and Ganguly did not greet each other and walked off straightaway. Moreover, Kohli reportedly unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram and the latter returned the favour as well. Irrespective of the truth behind their recent action on Instagram, a lot has been said and written about Kohli vs Ganguly saga since late 2021 (when things got out of hands between the duo post Kohli's decision to resign as Team India's T20I captain).

Now, Shane Watson -- DC's assistant coach -- opined on Kohli vs Ganguly stare off and said on Grade Cricket's Youtube channel, "It could be rumour mongering, but I’m not sure. So, it’s not something I want to get involved in."

Watson, however, was quick to point out that there was "definitely some fire in Kohli's belly". "But there was definitely some fire in Virat’s belly, that’s for sure. For an opposition point of view, that’s the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he’s like that, that’s when he’s at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I’m not exactly sure,” the Aussie veteran added.