IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin on cusp of impressive milestone

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are both on the cusp of a major milestone as Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.

The duo was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction ahead of the new season to create a formidable spin duo and both the spinners are just four wickets away from completing 150 wickets in the IPL. Five bowlers have achieved this feat till now with three among them being spinners.

Dwayne Bravo currently leads the pack with 173 wickets followed by Lasith Malinga and Amit Mishra. The spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh are the two other bowlers in the list.

Chahal, who was regular for Royal Challengers Bangalore, parted ways with the franchise ahead of the new season and he was picked by RR for a mammoth sum of Rs 6.5 crore. On the other hand, Ashwin was a part of Delhi Capitals earlier and he was picked by RR for the sum of Rs 5 crore.

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign on a high as they defeated Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in their first two encounters. The RR franchise produced brilliant performances with both bat and ball in the two games with Jos Buttler’s century against MI being the biggest highlight.

However, RR were beaten in their third game against Royal Challengers Bangalore after they were not able to defend a total of 169 with Dinesh Karthik playing an absolute blinder for the RCB.