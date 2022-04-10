IPL 2022: Debut for James Neesham? Rajasthan Royals predicted XI against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to get back to winning ways as they take on tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. After two brilliant victories in the competition, Sanju Samson & Co succumbed to a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Batting has been a strong point for the Royals as Jos Buttler looks in brilliant form with Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Pallikal getting good starts in multiple matches. On paper, the bowling is excellent but they failed to defend a good total against the RCB onslaught.

Against Lucknow Super Giants, Jos Buttler is once again expected to open the innings with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal with Devdutt Pallikal looking to regain his form at the No. 3 batting position.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer will be part of the strong middle order and if Buttler & Co can give a good start to the team, they will be free to play their natural aggressive game.

The one change that may take place in the playing XI is the introduction of New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham in place of Riyan Parag. Royals have not played their full quota of four foreigners till now and this change will strengthen their all-rounder line up even more against tricky attacks.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin remain a formidable spin duo while Trent Boult, Navdeep Saina and Prasidh Krishna will be the preferred pace attack.

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Pallikal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna