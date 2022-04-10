WATCH: Virat Kohli left fuming as 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis dismisses him off his first ball in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday as they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB comfortably chased down the target of 152 runs with nine balls to spare to bag their third win in four matches this season.

While young opener Anuj Rawat impressed with his cracking 66 off 47 balls laced with six sixes and two fours, superstar batter Virat Kohli also played a brilliant knock of 48 runs for his team. Kohli looked in fine form as he anchored the run-chase to perfection with Rawat playing aggressively on the other end after skipper Faf du Plessis' dismissal.

However, Kohli's stay in the middle was cut short by South Africa U-19 star Dewald Brevis, who has been labelled as 'Baby AB' by many over similarities in his and the legendary AB de Villiers' batting style. While Brewis could only score 8 off 11 balls with the bat during MI's innings, he dismissed Kohli off the very first ball of his first over in IPL.

Brevis trapped Kohli lbw in the 19th over to deny the RCB star a half-century. On-field umpire K. N. Ananthapadmanabhan adjudged Kohli out but the RCB batter reviewed the decision. However, much to his disappointment even the third umpire failed to find any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision despite replays suggesting that the ball might have hit the bat and the pad at the same time.

Kohli was left fuming after the controversial call went against him and he was sent packing by the 18-year-old South African prodigy, who has been backed by many to have a great future in the IPL. Kohli was seen smashing his bat on the ground in frustration as he walked out of the ground after his dismissal.

Kohli was dismissed on 48 off 36 balls as he missed out on is fifty by just two runs. However, his efforts along with Rawat's 66 were enough to take RCB over the line comfortably in the 152-run chase. RCB won the game by seven wickets to make it three wins in a row in the tournament so far and will be looking to continue their winning run in their next game against CSK on Tuesday (April 12).