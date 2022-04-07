IPL 2022: Will Manish Pandey be retained? Predicting Lucknow Super Giants' XI vs Delhi Capitals

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 07, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST)

IPL 2022: Predicting Lucknow Super Giants' XI vs Delhi Capitals (Photo IPL/BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

With Marcus Stoinis still not available for selection, Lucknow Super Giants still have a lot of fire-power. Here's predicting their playing XI versus Delhi Capitals:

The high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Thursday evening (April 07). After three encounters, Lucknow have won two and lost just one game, i.e. their opening fixture versus the other debutant Gujarat Titans (GT).

While skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have not set the stage on fire with the bat, both have been among runs along with Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda. Among the bowlers, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi have been their key strikers and will be eager to continue in similar stead. 

Facing the one-time runners-up DC in their fourth game, Lucknow will be desperate to maintain the winning momentum and add two more vital points to their tally. With Marcus Stoinis still not available for selection, Lucknow still have a lot of fire power. Here's predicting their playing XI versus Delhi:

Rahul and De Kock will continue to open with Lewis, Ayush, Holder, Krunal and Deepak adding depth to the batting line-up. Manish Pandey has not impressed in the three games and, hence, he might be dropped. Manan Vohra can be a handy replacement. The rest of the line-up is expected to remain unchanged.

Lucknow Super Giants' likely playing XI vs Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey/Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

