He is my brother & brothers do fight, says Deepak Hooda on his equation with Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya had a major fallout while representing Baroda in the 2020/21 domestic season. It resulted in Deepak shifting base from Baroda to Rajasthan in the 2021/22 season. However, fate had other things in mind as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise roped in both of them in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Deepak and Krunal's inclusion in the Lucknow franchise surely made heads turn. Since Lucknow's opening game in the ongoing 15th season, all eyes have been on their camaraderie and equation on the field. In the franchise's maiden outing, versus the Gujarat Titans (GT), both seemed to have moved on from their past fallout as they hugged each other on-field and were comfortable in each other's presence.

Dwelling on his equation with Krunal, Hooda told Dainik Jagran recently, "Krunal Pandya is like my brother, and brothers do fight. We are playing with one aim, which is to win games for LSG."

At present, both Deepak and Krunal have been vital cogs in the Lucknow setup. While the former has been in sensational form with the bat and has played out some important knocks in crunch situations, Krunal has been among the wickets for KL Rahul & Co.

So far, Lucknow have won two out of three games in IPL 2022, beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They face the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday evening (April 07).