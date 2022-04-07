DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match?

The cricketing action will continue in IPL 2022 as the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the one-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday evening (April 07).

Talking about the run of both sides so far, the Rahul-led Lucknow franchise have been on a roll after a loss in their opening game, versus the Gujarat Titans (GT). Since then, they chased down a mammoth score versus the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before emerging on top of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last encounter. On the other hand, the Rishabh Pant-led DC franchise have played only two games so far, winning and losing one each.

While it is still the start of the tournament, Lucknow looks more settled at the moment. Though Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was their pre-auction pick, is still unavailable for selection, Lucknow have plenty of all-round options (Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham) and have struck the right chord in terms of team combination. DC, on the other hand, are still trying to figure out their settled XI but can now avail the services of David Warner and Anrich Nortje, who are both available.

Match prediction for LSG vs DC clash: Given that Warner and Nortje are both available and are most likely to feature in the playing XI, DC will still have a fresh XI against a settled Lucknow line-up. Expect a high-scoring encounter with Rahul & Co. starting as favourites.