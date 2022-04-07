IPL 2022: David Warner, Anrich Nortje to play? Delhi Capitals predicted XI against Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals will be looking to capitalise on the return of two major overseas cricketers in their playing XI as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side started the tournament well with a brilliant victory over Mumbai Indians but were outplayed by debutants Gujarat Titans in their second match. They were unable to post a solid total and while defending, they were blown away by a brilliant knock from Shubman Gill.

Delhi Capitals did not play their entire quota of four overseas players in either of their first two matches but that is expected to change with the return of two extremely important assets.

Australia opener David Warner is expected to make his season debut along with Prithvi Shaw at the top of the batting line up with youngster Yash Dhull replacing the struggling Mandeep Singh.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell will be the explosive options in the middle orders along with the all-rounder trio of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and fast bowler Shardul Thakur.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to continue being a major part of the spin attack. Mustafizur Rahman will provide them with a left-arm fast bowling option and for the first time this year, South Africa’s Anrich Nortje is expected to feature for the Capitals.

The pacer was struggling with an injury but he is fit and he will mostly likely take the place of Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman