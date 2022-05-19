IPL 2022 updated points table: Royal Challengers Bangalore move to 4th spot with easy win over Gujarat Titans

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns with the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 67 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Thursday evening (May 19). In what was a must-win tie for the three-time runners-up RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise didn't disappoint their fans as Virat Kohli's 73 and Josh Hazlewood's twin strikes propelled the side to an easy eight-wicket win over Hardik Pandya & Co.

With this win, RCB not only end their league stage with a bang but more importantly, they remain in the playoffs race by getting to 16 points. Nonetheless, the win doesn't guarantee them the remaining fourth playoffs spot as their closest rival Delhi Capitals (DC) can also get to the same number of points with one game left. Also, DC's NRR is still positive whereas despite RCB's massive win, Faf & Co.'s NRR is in the negative.

Here's the IPL 2022 Updated Points Table after RCB beat GT:

Talking about the contest, Hardik-led Gujarat opted to bat first as they wanted to defend ahead of the Qualifier 1, which will be held on May 23 (Tuesday). After Wriddhiman Saha's departure (31), Gujarat found some rhythm via Hardik-David Miller's fifth-wicket stand but the skipper's unbeaten 62 and Rashid Khan's 6-ball 19 not out took GT to 168/5. In reply, Virat Kohli roared back to form with a chancy 73 and was well supported by Faf (44) and Glenn Maxwell's 18-ball 40* as RCB closed the chase without dropping much sweat.