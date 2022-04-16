IPL 2022: Updated points table after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the third spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with a hard-fought victory over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday. They currently have eight points from six encounters with a slight advantage in the net run rate which is now 0.142.

Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant knock after RCB suffered early setbacks to take them to a competitive total at the Wankhede Stadium and a great spell of bowling by Josh Hazlewood clinched them the win. Capitals had a good start to their innings but lost the plot in the middle overs.

As a result of the defeat, Delhi Capitals remain in the eighth position with four points from five matches but their previous results were helpful in keeping their net run rate at a healthy 0.219.

The debutants Gujarat Titans continue to lead the points table with Lucknow Super Giants moving up to the second place after handing Mumbai Indians their sixth consecutive defeat this year.

It was a special performance from KL Rahul as he led LSG by example with this third IPL century and a tidy bowling performance from Avesh Khan meant that the misery continues for Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals dropped down to the fourth spot with Punjab Kings taking the fifth and Kolkata Knight Riders falling to the sixth position after losing two of their last games in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh while Chennai Super Kings are currently ninth with the defending champions winning just one game. Mumbai Indians are last in the table with a NRR of -1.048.