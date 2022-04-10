IPL 2022: Updated points table after Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter

Rajasthan Royals claimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with six points thanks to their narrow win over Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Sunday. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants remained in the fifth position with six points from five encounters.

Kolkata Knight Riders dropped to the second spot after their loss to Delhi Capitals earlier in the day while Gujarat Lions remained third with their unbeaten run and a net run rate of 0.349.

Royal Challengers Bangalore completes the Top 4 while Delhi Capitals are in sixth position with four points from four matches. Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at No 7 and 8 respectively while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have not won a single game till now.

Young all-rounder Kuldeep Sen was able to keep his calm in the final over as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by three runs.

Needing 15 runs to win in the final over, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan were unable to score big against the medium pacer and fell agonisingly close to the target. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RR with a four-wicket haul.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had a good start thanks to Devdutt Pallikal and Jos Buttler but they lost a number of wickets in quick succession.

However, Shimon Hetmyer slammed 59 off 36 deliveries with Ravichandran Ashwin playing a steady knock of 28 off 23. Ashwin was ‘retired out’ but the duo was able to take RR to a total of 165 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.