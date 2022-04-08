IPL 2022: Shubman Gill's 96, Rahul Tewatia's last-ball 6 keep GT unbeaten, Hardik & Co. beat PBKS

The unbeaten Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 16 of the IPL 2022 edition on Friday evening (April 08), at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. In the last ball of the high-scoring thriller, GT thrashed PBKS by six wickets to remain the only unbeaten team in the competition and occupy the second spot in the points table.

Opting to bowl first, Hardik & Co. removed Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal for cheap whereas Jonny Bairstow also departed early into the pavillion in his debut game for the franchise. Shikhar Dhawan, becoming the first Indian to slam 1,000-plus fours in T20s, got a start once again before perishing for a 30-ball 35 as the onus fell on Liam Livingstone. The Englishman didn't disappoint with his clean striking and effortless blows into the stands. His entertaining 27-ball 64 -- filled with 7 fours and 4 sixes at 237.04 -- propelled PBKS to 189-9 (reeling at 162-9 at one stage) along with vital cameos from Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar. GT's Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, with 3 for 22.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan joins historic club, becomes 1st Indian with 1000-plus fours in T20 cricket

In reply, GT's innings was single-handedly held by Shubman. The right-hander continued from where he left versus the Delhi Capitals (DC) and played proper cricketing shots at a very healthy strike rate, despite losing Matthew Wade early. He struck a vital 101-run second-wicket stand with Sai Sudharshan (35) to take the game away from Punjab.

Mayank rotated his bowlers but to no avail and Chahar's rusty spell proved to be decisive (1 for 41). However, the spinner conceded only five runs off his penultimate over and also removed Sai to change the course of the contest. Gill, too, slowed down a bit towards the end of his innings as Kagiso Rabada removed him in the nervous 90s whereas Arshdeep Singh's last two overs brought Punjab back. Hardik also returned for a 25-ball 17 in the last over with 18 needed off the last five balls.

Nonetheless, Sharjah King Rahul Tewatia -- who had stunned Punjab in a 220-plus high-scorer in IPL 2020 -- once again came in the middle of Punjab and victory. His 3-ball 13*, with 12 off the last two deliveries, effortlessly sealed the deal for Gujarat in an emphatic run-chase.